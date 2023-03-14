Expand / Collapse search
Good boy! Marietta K-9 officer retires after 7 years of service

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
K-9 Officer Jacquo (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. - Tuesday was a big day for K-9 Officer Jacquo who officially retired from his long career in law enforcement.

Jacquo, 8, was born in France. He became certified as a full patrol police dog and maintained that status through the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) and the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA). The Belgian Malinois has dedicated his life to service with the Marietta Police Department (MPD), first going into service Jan. 2016.

K-9 Officer Jacquo has worked tirelessly in narcotics detection, article search, tracking, obedience and criminal apprehension on evening watch. He was also a part of the MPD Crime Interdiction Unit. He was deployed over 530 times and led over 181 arrests.

Many neighboring law enforcement agencies and federal partners like the DEA, HSI and HIDTA have asked for his assistance on numerous occasions, according to his department.

K-9 Officer Jacquo (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

Jacquo's fellow officers said he has always been a reliable, focused and tenacious partner who was always ready to help. He will especially be missed by his K-9 handler Officer Powell who has worked alongside him since the beginning.

"On behalf of the entire Marietta Police Department, we thank Jacquo for his service and wish him plenty of rest, steak dinners, and belly rubs in his retirement," the team said in an official release.