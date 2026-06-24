Man wounded in late-night Barnesville shooting
BARNESVILLE, Ga. - A late-night shooting sent a man to the hospital in Barnesville on Tuesday.
What we know:
It happened around 10 p.m. on Greenwood Street. According to the Barnesville Police Department, officers found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The current medical condition of the man who was shot has not been released.
Authorities have not identified the victim or named any potential suspects in connection with the shooting.
It remains unclear what motivated the incident or if any arrests have been made.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Barnesville Police Department, who explained how officers discovered the wounded victim and detailed their initial assessment of public safety.