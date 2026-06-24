Man wounded in late-night Barnesville shooting

The Brief A late-night shooting on Greenwood Street in Barnesville sent one man to an area hospital for medical treatment on Tuesday. Authorities found the wounded man around 10 p.m. but have not yet released his identity or current health condition. Investigators state the shooting appears to be an isolated incident that poses no ongoing threat to the general public.



A late-night shooting sent a man to the hospital in Barnesville on Tuesday.

What we know:

It happened around 10 p.m. on Greenwood Street. According to the Barnesville Police Department, officers found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The current medical condition of the man who was shot has not been released.

Authorities have not identified the victim or named any potential suspects in connection with the shooting.

It remains unclear what motivated the incident or if any arrests have been made.