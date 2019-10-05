Man who testified in Amber Guyger murder trial fatally shot outside Dallas apartment complex

One of the people who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex late Friday night, according to two independent sources of FOX4, both with knowledge of the shooting.

Joshua Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean, and was one of the last people to see him alive before Jean was shot and killed by Guyger, who was a Dallas Police Department officer at the time.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police say a man was shot and killed at the Atera Apartments on Cedar Spring Road.

MORE: Dallas police search for murder suspect after shooting

Two sources independently confirmed to FOX4 that the shooting victim was Joshua Brown.

Police say that witnesses saw a silver four-door sedan speeding away from the scene after hearing gunshots, and that the victim had no identification on them.

Police are not releasing the victim's name, and have not given any other details about the shooting at this time.

Jean's family attorney, Lee Merritt, posted on social media that he spoke with Brown's mother and confirmed through the district attorney’s office that Brown was killed in Friday's shooting.

Brown was called to testify in the murder trial that wrapped up earlier this week, and said that he had met Jean the day he was killed.

He said they had both smoked marijuana after the two met in the hallway after someone with the apartment knocked on their doors about a noise complaint.

During his testimony, Brown broke down remembering how he'd always hear Jean singing through his door.

"I would hear him singing.. gospel music or Drake," Brown said.

Brown also testified that he had also once gone to the wrong floor and even put his key in the lock. When it turned red, that’s when he said he realized he was in the wrong place.

Records show that Brown, who said during his testimony that he was from Florida and moved to Dallas in 2008, was charged for theft in 2011, and in 2016, he was convicted for having a controlled substance.

Police do not have a suspect in custody for Brown’s death, and no additional information about the shooting has been released at this time.