Man wanted by state for insurance fraud
ATLANTA - Agents with the Georgia Department of Insurance want to find a man wanted on eight counts of insurance fraud.
Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Jamez Ward of Clayton County.
Investigators said back in 2017, he submitted dozens of bogus medical documents from two hospitals to several insurance companies.
Officials said ward filed them for bodily injury insurance claims.
Officials said he also turned in fake pay stubs in order to receive insurance payments.