Man swept into ocean by giant wave at Bonny Doon Beach, rescued

As the sage wisdom goes, never turn your back on the ocean. It was a lesson learned the hard way recently for one man who was rescued at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County.

In a video shared by the county on New Year's Eve, the beach goer is perched on the rocks on what appears to be an idyllic situation, but nature comes crashing in for the reality check.

Within seconds, he is overcome by a giant wave and he's swept into the water. Fortunately there was no tragic ending. Cal Fire and state park rangers came to his rescue.

This happened amidst a beach hazard warning issued by the National Weather Service in effect for the coastline between Sonoma County and Monterey County, which has since expired. Closer to the Bay Area, a high-surf advisory, where 20 to 25-foot-high waves are a possibility, is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday.