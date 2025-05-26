Man shot, killed at Reserve Apartment Homes in DeKalb County

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed at The Reserve Apartment Homes on Hillandale Drive in DeKalb County. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Investigators have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.



A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb police.

What we know:

The incident occurred at The Reserve Apartment Homes on Hillandale Drive. Officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.