Man shot, killed at Reserve Apartment Homes in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 26, 2025 6:27am EDT
DeKalb County
Hillandale Drive shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

    • A man was shot and killed at The Reserve Apartment Homes on Hillandale Drive in DeKalb County.
    • Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.
    • Investigators have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb police.

What we know:

The incident occurred at The Reserve Apartment Homes on Hillandale Drive. Officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

