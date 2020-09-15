Man says he received election mailer for him and his late wife, elections office calls it an 'anomaly'

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:19 PM EDT until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Man says he received election mailer for him and his late wife, elections office calls it an 'anomaly'

By Nicole Garcia
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
2020-election
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man says he received election mailer for him and his late wife, elections office calls it an 'anomaly'

The Maricopa County Elections Department says there are many safeguards in place to prevent this, but rarities happen.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A Sun City man is voicing his concern over mail-in ballots after receiving official mail from the Maricopa County Elections Department addressed to his wife who died in 2018.

Alfred Viscusi received two election mailers: One for him and one for his late wife.

Maricopa County Elections officials say there are safeguards in place to prevent what happened and to prevent potential voter fraud.

"Just makes me wonder how crooked and how bad it could be out there with voting," Viscusi said, adding, "I know people that would definitely sign it and try to send it in."

Reynaldo Valenzuela, Maricopa County Elections Director, says they cross-reference their roster of registered voters with several agencies on a monthly basis, and Viscusi’s case is a rare miss, calling it an "anomaly."

Valenzuela says there are more than 2.2 million registered voters in Maricopa County, and more than 1.9 million are on the permanent early voter list, which means they receive their official ballots in the mail.

“When we send something like that or more importantly a ballot, 100% of those that come back to us they are signature verified against a known and vetted signature on file for that voter," Valenzuela said.

He says every signed correspondence and ballot goes through a three-tier verification system, explaining that “it is 100% human."

"We go through every two years a certified signature verification training with the same agency that trains the FBI," Valenzuela explained.

Maricopa County Elections officials also emphasize there is a tracking system for ballots and voters can sign up for text alerts which will show them when their ballot is received by elections officials.

For the past two decades, elections officials say the majority of registered voters in Maricopa County have voted early and by mail.

Early voting begins on Oct. 7.