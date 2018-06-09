Man on Atlanta's most wanted fugitive list arrested

article

One of Atlanta's most wanted fugitives is now behind bars.

Friday morning, federal authorities announced the arrest of 62-year-old Rufus Weems, who was wanted for two murders that happened last Sunday.

Weems was arrested at an apartment complex on Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro Friday morning.

Authorities said Weems is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Welch, 25, of Atlanta, and Chloe Dowdy, 18, of Decatur.

Weems is being held at the Fulton County Jail.