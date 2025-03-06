Man injured in residential fire on Pinehurst Place overnight
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was taken to the hospital overnight after suffering burns in a house fire on Pinehurst Place.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Officials say the fire started in the garage, though the exact cause remains under investigation.
A total of 12 fire trucks were dispatched to help contain the blaze. No one else was injured in the incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the condition of the man who was hospitalized.