Man in fatigues filmed folding torn US flag

A man in military garb was caught on camera performing his patriotic duty at a Hope Mills, North Carolina, home after spotting a United States flag torn from its pole during storms and carefully folding it before placing it on the homeowner’s porch.

The footage shows the unidentified man folding the flag before walking back down the driveway.

Frankie Grandstaff wrote about the moment captured on his home’s security system: “My flag pole rope ripped yesterday during our storm. This is how important the American Flag is to our military!!!”

Grandstaff said he hopes to learn the identity of the man in order to thank him properly.

Officials with Fort Bragg, a local base, told reporters that the man’s fatigues appeared to come from the US Army, but they were unable to confirm his identity.

