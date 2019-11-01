Man in custody after high-speed chase through Harris County

A man is in custody following a high-speed chase through Harris County early Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an alarm call near 2100 and 1960, possibly involving an ATM, and the man fled.

Deputies pursued the truck southbound on the Eastex Freeway and then eastbound on the East Freeway.

The pursuit ended near Lockwood at Kress when the driver got out of the truck and fled on foot.

Deputies were able to take a man into custody after a brief search.