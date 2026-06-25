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Man hospitalized after Glenwood Road gas station shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published June 25, 2026 6:17 AM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 6:17 AM EDT
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FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A man was shot Wednesday night at a gas station on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries has not been released.
    • Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night at a gas station on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities have released few details about the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but officials have not said how serious his injuries are.

Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting, and no information about a possible suspect has been released.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided via email by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews