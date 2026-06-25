Man hospitalized after Glenwood Road gas station shooting
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night at a gas station on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
Authorities have released few details about the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but officials have not said how serious his injuries are.
Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting, and no information about a possible suspect has been released.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.