Man found collapsed in burning DeKalb County mobile home

One man has been rushed to the hospital after an overnight fire at a DeKalb County mobile home.

Firefighters say the fire started shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Meadows mobile home community on the 100 block of St. Clemens Court.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Crews discovered one man unconscious in the front door after he collapsed while trying to get out.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last report he was in critical condition. Officials have not released the man's identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.