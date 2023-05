One person was injured this morning after falling on the westbound trackway at MARTA's Vine City Station.

Rail power was de-energized so that a man could be safely rescued and taken to the hospital.

The incident happened a little after 6 a.m. Saturday and was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

The incident resulted in delays for commuters, according to posts on social media.

No other information was released about the incident.