Man critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County motel

article

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a DeKalb County motel overnight.

The shooting happened sometime before 12:45 a.m. at the OYO motel on the 4400 block of Glenwood Road.

Police say they arrived at the motel and found a man who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not shared the victim's identity or what they believe led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.