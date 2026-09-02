Man caught on camera allegedly exposing himself on Atlanta woman's porch

The Brief A man was caught exposing and pleasuring himself on a Kirkwood home's front porch Monday afternoon. A neighbor photographed the suspect before he walked off along Memorial Drive. The single mother who lives at the home now fears for her and her son's safety



A southeast Atlanta woman is hoping police can track down a man caught on camera touching himself sexually on her front stoop Monday afternoon.

It happened in front of the home on Memorial Drive around 1 p.m., she said.

"I was actually working from home," said the woman, who asked to be called Marie. "I was here and I got a text, a picture of a guy fully exposed, right on my stoop."

She did not want to identify herself out of fear the man could retaliate.

"As a woman, a single parent, I have to keep myself and my child safe," Marie, who is a southeast Atlanta resident, said. "He now has to stay in the house unless I'm home."

What we know:

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday in front of a home in the Kirkwood section of Southeast Atlanta, the resident said.

She said a neighbor alerted her after noticing an unknown man on her front stoop touching himself inappropriately in broad daylight.

She said the man remained on the porch for approximately five minutes before walking away down Memorial Drive toward Floor & Decor after noticing the neighbor taking a photo.

What they're saying:

Although the resident's 14-year-old son was not home at the time of the incident, she chose not to show her face on camera out of fear of the individual.

"He [her son] now has to stay in the house unless I'm home…. Before, you know, I was starting to give him his rights as a teenager to be a little bit more free," she said.

She added that she is now keeping a close eye and looking over her shoulder.

"I've never seen him before, and now I'm suspiciously looking at everyone," she added.

What's next:

To keep her family safe, the resident is now petitioning the city for permission to build a six-foot fence around her property.

She has also asked for more resources to help people struggling with homelessness, addiction, and other mental illnesses.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately have any information on the case when reached late Wednesday evening.

She asks anyone who recognizes the individual or has information on his identity to contact police immediately.