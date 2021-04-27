Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:30 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:26 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:51 PM EDT until TUE 8:30 PM EDT, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man builds poop wall in Washtenaw County after dispute with neighbor

By Charlie Langton and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Unusual
FOX 2 Detroit

Michigan man builds wall out of poop after dispute with neighbor

A dispute between neighbors in Washtenaw County led to one of them building a wall out of cow poop.

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 250-foot long wall of poop divides two properties in Lodi Township.

It's a smelly fence that Wayne Lambarth says his farmer neighbor built after a dispute.

"Normally they spread it on the field but they decided to make a fence out of it," Lambarth.

Lambarth's grandfather developed the farm 100 years ago, but the property was divided, and there was a dispute over the property line last year.

That's when the manure appeared, close to the house.

"It's just a s--- pile over there," Jaidyn Schwarzel said. 

poop wall

Lambarth has tenants living in the house who are forced to deal with smelling the cow poop wall every day.

"It's like you can't leave the window open. The whole upstairs will smell like it," Coyne Gatto said.

Gatto and Schwarzel live in the home and have complained about the smell of the poop.

When asked about the poop wall, the neighbor who built it said, "It's not a poop wall. It's a compost fence."

He was also told that his neighbor did not like the poop, to which he responded something inaudible about not liking the price of milk before he got back to work on his farm.

While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property.