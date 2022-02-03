Man arrested outside Supreme Court in vehicle last year returns to same spot; police investigating

A man who was arrested in October after police say he was illegally parked in front of the U.S. Supreme in Washington, D.C. has returned to the same area where he has parked his vehicle again, authorities say.

Dale Paul Melvin was taken into custody on October 5 last year when officers were called to the scene to investigate a suspicious vehicle along First Street.

U.S. Capitol Police say Melvin returned Thursday and parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again.

"Our investigators are talking to him now," police said in a tweet. Road were closed briefly surrounding the complex.