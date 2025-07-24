Man accused of groping young girls at Clayton County water park

article

The Brief A Clayton County man is facing multiple charges after police say he was accused of inappropriately touching multiple young girls at a local water park. Authorities say they stopped and arrested Matthew McCamey nearly a month after the incident while on patrol. McCarney is charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of kidnapping.



A Clayton County man is behind bars after he was accused of inappropriately touching young girls at a local water park.

Authorities say they've been trying to identify the man for nearly a month before his arrest.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the man was reported to have inappropriately touched multiple girls while in the pool at Spivey Splash Water Park on June 20.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving the area on a minibike.

The man's identity remained a mystery until last Saturday, officials say. On that day, the Clayton County Police Department’s C.A.G.E. Unit was patrolling the area of Judeco Road looking for the suspect when they said they spotted a man riding a minibike that matched the description.

The officers stopped the biker, identified as Matthew McCamey. After further investigation, they determined he was the suspect and took him into custody.

What they're saying:

"The Clayton County Police Department remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, and will continue working tirelessly to bring justice to victims," the department said.

What's next:

McCarney is charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of kidnapping.