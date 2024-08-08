Man accused of armed robbery at SW Atlanta Pizza Hut

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a local Pizza Hut.

Officials say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on July 21 at the restaurant on Metropolitan Parkway.

Video taken from nearby surveillance cameras showed the suspected robber around the building just as lunch was getting started.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

According to investigators, the man walked into the Pizza Hut, pointed a gun at the employee, and took about $90 from the cash register.

Police have described the suspect as a light-skinned male who was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black ski mask.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.