Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say

The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.

Three others involved in the crash had some serious injuries but are expected to survive, police said.

Police haven't officially filed charges.

A 2001 Honda Prelude damaged in a car crash on Sept. 26 on Cobb Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators said an 18-year-old driver in a 2001 Honda Prelude was making a U-turn at the intersection when their car crossed in front of a 2021 GMC Sierra, driven by a 26-year-old.

Ortiz and one other person were inside the truck.

A 2021 GMC Sierra damaged in a car crash on Sept. 26 on Cobb Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The crash closed Cobb Parkway for about three hours on Monday afternoon.