Man with 100-plus prior arrests accused of shoplifting again in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 45-year-old Edward Stewart on a shoplifting charge Aug. 12. Police say Stewart has been arrested more than 100 times and has 15 felony convictions. Stewart was also wanted in connection with another alleged shoplifting incident at the same location two days earlier.



A man who Atlanta police say has been arrested more than 100 times is back in custody following an alleged shoplifting incident.

What we know:

Officers responded Aug. 12 to a business at 3509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW after receiving a report of shoplifting.

Police said officers recognized the suspect from previous incidents at the same location. They spotted him running into a nearby business and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Edward Stewart. He was arrested on a shoplifting charge and an active warrant stemming from another alleged shoplifting incident at the same location on Aug. 10.

According to Atlanta police, Stewart has been arrested more than 100 times and has 15 felony convictions.

What's next:

Stewart is presumed innocent of the latest charges unless proven guilty in court.