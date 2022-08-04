Mall of America shooting: Police update media as search for suspect continues

A shooting at Mall of America sent the mall into lockdown on Thursday afternoon, with police calling it an isolated incident.

MOA lockdown being lifted, mall will remain closed

As of 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, the mall was in the process of lifting the lockdown and police have secured the scene, Bloomington police said. Once the lockdown is lifted, Mall of America will close for the evening, police said.

The suspect in the shooting fled the mall on foot, police said, and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

A victim has not been located as of 5:40 p.m., police said.

Witness hear ‘pop, pop, pop’ outside Nike store

On video from inside the mall, you could clearly hear shots fired from near the Nike store. A witness told FOX 9 the shooting happened in the Nike store. Two groups started arguing and then the witness heard several shots fired, took cover and ran out the front door of the store, the witness said.

MOA shooting captured on video

After the shooting was reported, police said numerous officers were responding to the scene, Bloomington police tweeted at 4:51 p.m. Thursday. Videos from social media then showed cops with guns sweeping the mall after the shooting was reported.

Soon after, Mall of America addressed the incident, tweeting: "Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates."

Posts on social media show chaos and confusion as people rushed out of the building. According to posts on social media from FOX 55's Andy Paras, cops with rifles are in the mall and a message to people on the mall PA system instructed them to take shelter.

Employee says MOA not safe anymore

A Shake Shack employee told FOX 9 this is the second shooting at the mall she's experienced, and she doesn't feel safe anymore.

Governor Walz responds to shooting

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Governor Walz made another pledge to take on violent crime in the Twin Cities:

"Tonight’s violence at the Mall of America is unacceptable. These brazen incidents will not be tolerated. State resources are on the scene, we have offered our full support, and we will maintain close communication with Bloomington police to apprehend those responsible. We are committed to maintaining an unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities until we put a stop to this rise in crime."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.