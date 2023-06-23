Completion of Transform 285/400 Project to close multiple lanes June 19-26

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) construction partners are completing the Transform 285/400 Project.

I-285 eastbound and westbound and SR 400 northbound and southbound will be closed from June 19 to June 26. This work will affect those in DeKalb and Fulton counties.

The purpose is to work on the roadway, noise barrier, and bridge construction.

Travelers can expect delays, reduced speeds, and detours.

Continuous Weekend Closures: (Friday, June 23, 9 p.m. to Monday, June 26, 5 a.m.)

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

** One right lane on I-285 eastbound Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

** One right lane on I-285 eastbound at Peachtree Dunwoody Road

One right lane on SR 400 northbound from North Springs MARTA Station to Spalding Drive



Closures and Detours:

Mount Vernon Highway Full Closure

Motorists traveling on eastbound on Mount Vernon Highway should use Barfield Drive (road changes to Mercedes-Benz Drive) and Abernathy Road to access Mount Vernon Highway.

Motorists traveling westbound on Mount Vernon Highway should use Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Abernathy Road, and Mercedes-Benz Drive (road changes to Barfield Drive) to access Mount Vernon Highway.

Daytime Closures:



Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

One right lane on Glenlake Parkway

Shoulder closure on Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound



Overnight Closures:



Monday, June 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound CD lanes from Roswell Road to SR 400

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound CD lanes from Perimeter Center Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound CD lanes from Hammond Drive to Abernathy Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound at Spalding Drive

Two left lanes on SR 400 southbound at Spalding Drive

One left lane on Abernathy Road westbound to Barfield Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road eastbound from Aria Boulevard to Mercedes-Benz Drive



Closures and Detours:

SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound should use Exit 4B I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.

Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound should use I-285 westbound and Exit 24 Riverside Drive to access I-285 eastbound.

Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Drive south to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road should use Exit 30 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and I-285 westbound to access Ashford Dunwoody Road (Exit 29).



Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound or I-285 eastbound should use SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Lenox Road to access SR 400 northbound.

Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound should use Perimeter Center Parkway (road changes to Lake Hearn Drive) and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access I-285 eastbound.



Lake Forrest Drive at I-285 Full Closure

Motorists traveling on Lake Forrest Drive northbound should use Northwood Drive, Kingsport Drive ( road changes to Lake Placid Drive) , Roswell Road, Cliftwood Drive, Sandy Springs Circle, and Allen Road to access Lake Forrest Drive northbound.

Motorists traveling on Lake Forrest Drive southbound should use Allen Road, Roswell Road and Northwood Drive to access Lake Forrest Drive southbound.



Tuesday, June 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound CD lanes from Roswell Road to SR 400

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

++One right lane on I-285 westbound from Glenridge Drive to Lake Forrest Drive

++Two left lanes on I-285 westbound from Glenridge Drive to Roswell Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound CD lanes from Perimeter Center Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound CD lanes from Hammond Drive to Abernathy Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound at Spalding Drive

Two left lanes on SR 400 southbound at Spalding Drive

One left lane on SR 400 southbound CD lanes at Hammond Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road eastbound from Aria Boulevard to Mercedes-Benz Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road westbound at SR 400



Closures and Detours:

SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound should use Exit 4B I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.



Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound should use I-285 westbound and Exit 24 Riverside Drive to access I-285 eastbound.



Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Drive south to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road should use Exit 30 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and I-285 westbound to access Ashford Dunwoody Road (Exit 29).



Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound or I-285 eastbound should use SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Lenox Road to access SR 400 northbound.

Abernathy Road to SR 400 northbound

Motorists traveling on Abernathy Road to SR 400 northbound should use Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive to access SR 400 northbound.

Motorists traveling west on Abernathy Road to SR 400 northbound should use Mercedes-Benz Drive (road changes to Barfield Drive) and Hammond Drive to access SR 400 northbound.



Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound should use Perimeter Center Parkway (road changes to Lake Hearn Drive) and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access I-285 eastbound.



I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive should use Exit 27 SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Glenridge Connector to access Glenridge Drive.



Wednesday, June 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound CD lanes from Roswell Road to SR 400

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

++One right lane on I-285 westbound from Glenridge Drive to Lake Forrest Drive

++Two left lanes on I-285 westbound from Glenridge Drive to Roswell Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound CD lanes from Perimeter Center Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound CD lanes from Hammond Drive to Abernathy Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound at Spalding Drive

One left lane on SR 400 northbound from Abernathy Road to Mount Vernon Highway

Two left lanes on SR 400 southbound at Spalding Drive

One left lane on SR 400 southbound CD lanes at Hammond Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road eastbound from Aria Boulevard to Mercedes-Benz Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road westbound at SR 400



Closures and Detours:

SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound should use Exit 4B I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.



Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound should use I-285 westbound and Exit 24 Riverside Drive to access I-285 eastbound.



Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Drive south to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road should use Exit 30 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and I-285 westbound to access Ashford Dunwoody Road (Exit 29).



Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound or I-285 eastbound should use SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Lenox Road to access SR 400 northbound.

Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound should use Perimeter Center Parkway (road changes to Lake Hearn Drive) and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access I-285 eastbound.



I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive should use Exit 27 SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Glenridge Connector to access Glenridge Drive.



Thursday, June 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound CD lanes from Roswell Road to SR 400

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound CD lanes from Perimeter Center Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound CD lanes from Hammond Drive to Abernathy Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound at Spalding Drive

Two left lanes on SR 400 southbound at Spalding Drive

One left lane on SR 400 southbound CD lanes at Hammond Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road eastbound from Aria Boulevard to Mercedes-Benz Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road westbound at SR 400



Closures and Detours:

SR 400 southbound to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on SR 400 southbound to I-285 westbound should use Exit 4B I-285 eastbound and Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road to access I-285 westbound.

SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound should use Exit 4B I-285 westbound and Exit 25 Roswell Road to access I-285 eastbound.



Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound should use I-285 westbound and Exit 24 Riverside Drive to access I-285 eastbound.



Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Drive south to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road should use Exit 30 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and I-285 westbound to access Ashford Dunwoody Road (Exit 29).



Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to SR 400 northbound or I-285 eastbound should use SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Lenox Road to access SR 400 northbound.

Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound should use Perimeter Center Parkway (road changes to Lake Hearn Drive) and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access I-285 eastbound.



I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive should use Exit 27 SR 400 southbound and Exit 3 Glenridge Connector to access Glenridge Drive.



Friday, June 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound CD lanes from Perimeter Center Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound CD lanes from Hammond Drive to Abernathy Road

One left lane on SR 400 northbound at Spalding Drive

Two left lanes on SR 400 southbound at Spalding Drive

One left lane on SR 400 southbound CD lanes at Hammond Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road eastbound from Aria Boulevard to Mercedes-Benz Drive

One right lane on Abernathy Road westbound at SR 400



Closures and Detours:

SR 400 southbound to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on SR 400 southbound to I-285 westbound should use Exit 4B I-285 eastbound and Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road to access I-285 westbound.

I-285 eastbound to SR 400 northbound and southbound (Ends at 9 a.m.)

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to SR 400 northbound or southbound should use Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road and I-285 westbound to access Exit 27 SR 400 northbound or southbound.



I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive (Ends at 9a.m.)

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive should use Exit 25 Roswell Road to access Glenridge Drive.



Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Drive south to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to I-285 westbound should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road to access I-285 westbound.

SR 400 northbound to Abernathy Road

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound to Abernathy Road should use Northridge Road and SR 400 southbound to access Abernathy Road.



Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound

Motorists traveling on Ashford Dunwoody Road to I-285 eastbound should use Perimeter Center Parkway (road changes to Lake Hearn Drive) and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access I-285 eastbound.



Saturday, June 24, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.



Closures and Detours:

I-285 eastbound to SR 400 northbound and southbound (Ends at 9 a.m.)

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to SR 400 northbound or southbound should use Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road and I-285 westbound to access Exit 27 SR 400 northbound or southbound.



I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive (Ends at 9a.m.)

Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive should use Exit 25 Roswell Road to access Glenridge Drive.



Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org , or download the Georgia 511 app.