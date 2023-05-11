Low wages leave Atlanta city workers on ‘The Perimeter’, union boss says

Atlanta government workers are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford to pay rent in the city, according to the head of the Professional Association of City Employees (PACE).

Gina Pagnotta, the president of PACE, revealed the situation during an Atlanta City Council budget meeting on Tuesday, describing it as "homeless temporarily."

"We have employees sleeping in cars," Pagnotta told the stunned city council members. "Yes, we have got to do something to help these people out."

Pagnotta said that so far, twenty individuals have come forward to fellow employees and the union.

She described how workers find a location near The Perimeter to go to sleep, enabling them to quickly get on the road the next morning to make it to their jobs.

The revelation has sparked concern and action from Atlanta's government officials, with Atlanta Human Resources Commissioner Tarlesha Smith urging anyone experiencing hardship to contact her office for assistance.

Smith said that the mayor is planning a cost-of-living adjustment for workers, but Pagnotta wants any raise proposal to be significant at ten percent.

Pagnotta told FOX 5 that too often, the city relies on stopgap measures like bonuses or premium pay.

"We have to get these base salaries up," Pagnotta explained. "Fifteen dollars an hour won't cut it."

The situation highlights the struggles faced by low-wage workers in cities across the United States, where skyrocketing housing costs have left many unable to afford basic necessities.

The Atlanta City Council has pledged to take action to address the issue, with council members calling for a comprehensive plan to provide affordable housing and other support for workers struggling to make ends meet.