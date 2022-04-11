'Look at this beast!': Gator with missing foot walks under driver's truck in Venice, shakes it from beneath

Between the rain and an alligator crossing a street, Thursday was just another regular day in Florida.

Daniel Kaufman was traveling on Jacaranda Boulevard while on his way home from work around 5 p.m. Thursday in Venice. At one point, he noticed traffic stopped on the other side of the roadway, and he quickly spotted the giant reason.

"Look at this beast!" Kaufman said in a video he shared on Facebook. "It's like a 10-footer. Holy cow."

Traffic came to a halt to allow the reptile to safely cross the lines. In the video, it showed it coming straight for Kaufman's truck.

READ: 'Leave it alone': Florida alligators on the move ahead of mating season start

"Sup, bro?" he asked, before realizing the gator – which is missing a leg – was about to crawl right underneath his vehicle. That's when his truck shifted.

"Just moved my truck," Kaufman said. "Are you kidding me?"

The gator was seen emerging from the other side as it continued its journey through Venice.

The reptile is a reminder to visitors and locals that alligator mating season has begun, meaning males are on the move.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), mating usually occurs in May or June. Females typically form nests in August and September, where they will then lay on average between 30 and 50 eggs in late June or early July. Hatching takes place August through September.

"If you see an alligator leave it alone, give it its distance," Costell said.

Advertisement

While giving an alligator its distance is important year-round, it's especially important during mating season. FWC is reminding folks to only swim in designated areas during daylight hours and keep pets away from fresh or brackish water.