Longtime Cobb County police officer dies after battle with brain cancer

The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their long-serving officers after a battle with brain cancer.

Officials say Detective James Uzee died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with the disease.

Uzee had worked with the police department serving Cobb County for 23 years in various roles.

A spokesperson for the agency wrote on Facebook that the officer was a "caring man who shared all the good within him with those he worked with and those he served in the public."

"He made an impression on everyone he worked with and everyone he came into contact with," the department wrote.

The department is asking people to take a moment to pay respects to Uzee and pray for his family during this difficult time.