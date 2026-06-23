Loganville police officer pulls man through window of burning home

The Brief Emergency crews rushed to extinguish two separate Loganville house fires that broke out hours apart on Tuesday morning. A quick-thinking police officer pulled a resident through a window to save him from the first burning house on Bay Creek Road. Another fire on Tommy Lee Fuller Drive sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation before occupants put it out.



A heroic police officer rescued a man from a burning home Tuesday morning during one of two separate structural fires that kept emergency crews busy in Loganville.

Loganville house fires

What we know:

Loganville Fire Department crews rushed to the 300 block of Bay Creek Road around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a burning house. Flames were shooting from the front left corner of the single-story home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Before emergency crews even got there, Loganville Police Officer Crystal Citron pulled a male resident to safety through a window. Personnel from the Loganville Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the flames, which were confined to the living room.

Officials reported no injuries from this first blaze, and the cause remains under investigation.

A second single-story house fire was reported just over an hour later at 10:52 a.m. in the 200 block of Tommy Lee Fuller Drive. Fire crews arrived to find the home filled with smoke after the residents managed to put out the flames themselves.

One person was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation from the second incident.

Fire department response

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the exact cause of either house fire. Officials have also not provided updates on the medical condition of the person hospitalized for smoke inhalation or estimated the cost of the property damage.