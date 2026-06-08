Local small business 'pop up' in downtown Atlanta thanks to unique program

The Brief More than a dozen locally-owned businesses have moved into downtown Atlanta storefronts thanks to the Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund. The fund is administered by Downtown Atlanta, Inc. in partnership with Invest Atlanta and Showcase Atlanta. The effort helps small businesses move into storefronts ahead of major events like the World Cup, giving them a chance to reach a wider audience while also filling otherwise vacant retail spaces.



The World Cup is about to bring visitors from around the globe to Atlanta — and more than a dozen locally-owned businesses are ready to take advantage of the tourism to grow their brands.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a look at the city’s exciting new Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund in action, visiting businesses including Dough in the Box and Swiftly Vintage in their new storefronts. The Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund is administered by Downtown Atlanta, Inc. in partnership with Invest Atlanta and Showcase Atlanta, and the mission of the program is twofold: give small businesses the opportunity to set up in storefront locations ahead of big events like the World Cup, and to fill otherwise vacant small retail spaces in areas like Sweet Auburn, Castleberry Hill, Fairlie-Poplar, and South Downtown.

A total of 13 small businesses are "popping up" in June and July thanks to the fund — and along with the aforementioned doughnut and vintage clothing shops, they include concepts dedicated to bicycle and walking tours, ice cream, gifts and paper goods, and more. Grants given out as part of the fund range from $5,000 to $50,000, assisting entrepreneurs that might not otherwise be able to afford a brick-and-mortar space in downtown Atlanta.

For more information on the Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Invest Atlanta president and CEO Dr. Eloisa Klementich and local business owners, getting a look (and taste!) of this unique program!