Local organizations team up to help veterans

A local nonprofit has teamed up with a mobile dentistry organization to help veterans in need.

"For them to serve in the military and risk their lives for our freedom only to come home and not receive the care you need...I just can't accept that," Hands Across Atlanta founder Marcus Acosta said.



Hands Across Atlanta founder Marcus Acosta and Henry the Dentist are donating free dental care to one local veteran each month.

"It gives us the ability to recognize the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country," Henry the Dentist Regional Director Matt Sander said. "It's just our way of giving back."

Veteran Jaclyn Young has already reaped the benefits of the organizaitons' combined mission.

"I find myself smiling a lot more," Young said. "A lot of veterans including me don't have dental insurance so we can't afford the dental care we need and if you don't have healthy teeth, it can cause a lot of problems."

Acosta said he hopes more organizations will work together in the future.

"I think a lot of organizations tend to compete, but if we come together we can get a lot more done," Acosta said.

For more information visit Hands Across Atlanta's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HandsAcrossAtlanta/.

