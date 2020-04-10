Local BBQ restaurant cooks up new ways to serve community

When you’ve got a taste for some comfort food — specifically of the barbecue variety — there’s no better place than Atlanta’s D.B.A. Barbecue. And if every people needed comfort, it’s during these uncertain times — which is why owner Matt Coggin is making sure his food is hot and ready to go.

Right now, like many restaurants across the country, D.B.A Barbecue is open for curbside pick-up and delivery only. Of course, that includes menu favorites including BBQ Nachos, several flavors of smoked wings, and plates featuring pulled pork, pulled chicken breast, and sliced brisket. But as an additional way to feed the community, the D.B.A team is also offering to-go prepared meals (customized for the size of the family ordering), which families can pick up with 24 hours notice and take home — main courses include turkey, free chicken, and chicken pot pies.

Finally, on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., D.B.A is selling food and home supplies from a pop-up neighborhood market, which allows two shoppers at a time to come in to buy necessities including milk, bread, eggs, toilet paper, and more.

For more information on D.B.A Barbecue and its current offerings, click over to the restaurant’s website here or its Facebook page here. And to check out our morning with Matt Coggin, click on the video player in this article.