Suspect in custody after leading officers on pursuit through San Fernando Valley

A suspect was taken into custody after leading LAPD officers on a pursuit through parts of the San Fernando Valley.

According to officers, the driver was wanted for reckless driving and possible home invasion.

SkyFOX was over the vehicle as he drove recklessly on surface streets in Woodland Hills, Encino, Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks.

The driver eventually came to a stop in front of a house on Orion St. and Camarillo St., near the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran into a home, however it's unknown if the suspect knows the residents in the home. The suspect refused to surrender, causing a standoff with police. About 20 minutes later he was taken into custody. According to officers, the suspect sustained an injury to his hand.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.