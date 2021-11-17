Deputies: Missing 13-year-old Lee County girl may be heading to Florida

article

Deputies in Lee County are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who may be on her way to Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Savannah Bobe.

Officials say Bobe was last seen on Philema Road in Lee County on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Bobe may be traveling to the Tallahassee Florida area with an unknown man who is around 17 to 20 years old.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie that says "BEBE" on it and maroon sweatpants.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Bobe, please call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (229) 759-6012.

