Leaf Watch 2026: Fall color starts to pop in North Georgia

The Brief The highest elevations in far North Georgia are showing the most change, with color at about 20%. Recent rain eased drought stress on leaves, and cooler overnight temperatures this weekend could help colors brighten. Peak color is expected from late October into November, as fall festivals and outdoor events fill the weekend calendar.



Fall color is beginning to emerge across North Georgia, but the show is still in its early stages. The Georgia Forestry Commission, which provides a weekly leaf-watch update, reports that the most noticeable change is in the highest elevations of far North Georgia, where about 20% of leaves have started to turn.

What we know:

The forecast calls for a gradual shift toward peak color. In the North Georgia mountains, color is expected to peak from the final week of October through the first week of November. North-central Georgia should reach peak color from late October into early November, while northwest Georgia may not peak until the first two weeks of November.

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Recent rain brought welcome relief to trees experiencing drought stress, helping reduce strain on leaves. Cooler overnight temperatures expected this weekend could also help fall colors become more vivid. Sourwood trees are already adding red to the landscape around Black Rock Lake in Rabun County, while yellow leaves are beginning to show in Dade County.

The change in scenery will arrive alongside a sharp change in the weather. After a summerlike day, cooler conditions are expected this weekend, bringing a more seasonal feel for leaf-watchers heading outdoors.

🎃 Festivals and outdoor events this weekend

Northeast Georgia’s weekend lineup includes Fall Fest, a Halloween haunted hike in White County, the Clarkesville Fall Festival, Gold Rush Days in Dahlonega, the Georgia Apple Festival and the Sorghum in the Mountains Festival in Blairsville.

In northwest Georgia, visitors can check out the One More Ride Cruise-In in Trenton, the Sequoyah Quilt Show in Summerville and the Black Bear Festival in Chatsworth.

With early color appearing in the mountains and cooler air moving in, the weekend offers a first taste of fall across North Georgia.

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