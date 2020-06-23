Lawrenceville police searching for teen wanted for sexual assault

article

Lawrenceville police need your help identifying a teenage suspect they say broke into a home and sexually assaulted the woman who lived there.

The Lawrenceville Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the suspect taken from a security camera.

According to police, the assault happened on May 24 in the area of Northdale Road and Hurricane Shoals Road.

The suspect forced his way into the home through a front window, entered the victim's bedroom and assaulted her.

After the woman screamed and scratched the teen, he ran out of the home.

Police believe the suspect is familiar with his victim because he told her "It's me," though the woman says she does not know who he is.

Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 14 and 17. He is around 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of between 130 and 150 pounds and has short dark hair.

Advertisement

If you have any information that can identify the teen, please call our Lawrence Police Analyst Hernandez at 770-670-5111.