Last call for Atlanta Public School students to pick up devices

Atlanta Public Schools are doing a "last call" for families of students who missed picking up their device for online learning.

If an APS student doesn't have a device, officials say it's of the upmost importance that parents contact their child's school by Tuesday at 5 p.m. to let them know their child still needs a device.

Once a request is submitted through the schools, officials say parents should expect to receive a call about picking up the new device.

The district's team will start making devices available for pick up starting on Thursday after at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and LEadership at 130 Trinity Avenue SW.

Only students with pre-assigned devices will be able to receive one, and there will be no extra devices, so officials say it's extremely important to go through the process as soon as possible.

All "last call" device distribution will end on Friday.