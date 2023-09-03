Tips to staying safe on the water this Labor Day

After a man drowned in Lake Lanier Saturday night, leaders began warning visitors to take extra care while out on the water during the Labor Day weekend.

That drowning marked the eighth at Lake Lanier, and the 38th in Georgia overall this year.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) leaders are especially concerned about those who make the often deadly mistake of mixing alcohol with their fun on the water.

"Every drowning is a tragic event," Mark McKinnon, DNR public affairs officer.

Related article

He told FOX 5 that despite drownings being down this year, the office has still seen dozens.

"Last year, we had 51 drownings," he pointed out. "So, we are down a little bit this year, which is absolutely outstanding. But, our goal is zero."

He said when guests are out on the water, it’s extremely important to have eyes on nearby children at all times.

"Supervise those children. They are precious to us, and you need to keep an eye on them when they're out swimming or when they're boating, when whenever they're around water," McKinnon said. "Put a life jacket on them."

(FOX 5)

Another big problem they’re seeing is people drinking while driving their boats.

"We've had 317 so far this year – boating under the influence arrests across Georgia."

If that sounds like a lot, McKinnon said that's because it is.

"It's a little bit higher this year than it was last year at this point in time. We were at about 294 to 295 at this point last year with boating under the influence," he said. "That is not a trend we want to see. That's a lot of folks, and that that puts everyone at danger who's out there."

McKinnon said there are patrollers out on the water, and you will go to jail if you're caught drinking and driving a boat.

He said just following his simple tips may potentially save a lot of lives.

"Almost every drowning, almost every single one, is preventable," he said.