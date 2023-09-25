KSU mourns loss of student

Kennesaw State University is mourning the loss of one of its students who passed away.

On Monday, a letter sent to KSU’s Austin Residence Complex asked for privacy for the student and their family as they deal with the difficult time.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family and friends during this difficult time," the letter reads in part.

Authorities shared the letter with FOX 5 News to try to help dispel any rumors over the death.

The university is offering counseling and support for those students who may need it through the campus’ Counseling and Psychological Services and Housing and Residence Life departments.