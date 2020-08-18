Korean company bringing hundreds of jobs, $108 million investment to McDonough

An online mattress and furniture company originating in South Korea will bring millions of dollars in investments and hundreds of new jobs to McDonough through their first manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the new deal with Zinus USA Tuesday saying that the company has chosen McDonough to be the spot for its American facility.

The company, which has expanded to 20 countries and has several distribution centers in the U.S., plans to invest $108 million in Henry County.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Zinus to Georgia today,” Kemp said. “I know this international company with a strong worldwide reach will feel right at home in Henry County. I appreciate their investment and the trust they’ve placed in hardworking Georgians, and I’m confident that, thanks to our unmatched logistics network and pro-business environment, their business will find new opportunities to succeed as they begin operations in McDonough.”

The company, which is known for infusing natural ingredients such as green tea, olive oil, and charcoal into its furniture and mattresses, will hire 804 people to work at the new facility.

“Georgia was a natural choice when considering the location for our new facility, and we’re proud to bring new jobs to the hardworking community in Henry County," said Keith Reynolds, president at Zinus U.S. "Not only will this investment ensure we can better serve partners like Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, and Costco, but it will allow us to continue delivering high-value products at affordable prices to our loyal customers for years to come.”

The new facility is expected to open in 2021 and will as serve as a distribution center.

Officials say Zinus' investment is one of the largest in the state since the beginning of the fiscal year.

