King Charles III to appear on new UK currency

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

King Charles III to appear on new UK currency

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
British Royal Family
FOX TV Digital Team
52573857530_a6cc4466c4_k article

King Charles III currency design (Bank of England)

LONDON - The Bank of England has revealed designs for its new currency featuring the face of King Charles III.

Charles will be only the second monarch to appear on British banknotes, according to the Bank of England. The new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes are expected to be in circulation by mid-2024.

Officials said banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will still be accepted.

"In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change, new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes," the Bank of England said. "Notes featuring HM Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III will therefore co-circulate."

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: World gives final farewell to British monarch

Banknotes were first issued in England at the end of the 17th century, but the face of the British monarch has only appeared on them since 1960, according to The New York Times.

Image 1 of 3

King Charles III currency design (Bank of England)

In late September, Britain’s Royal Mint unveiled the first coins to feature Charles. The coins were expected to be in circulation by December.

The coin’s design was personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

King-Charles-III-Royal-Mint3.jpg

(Royal Mint)

"Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor," said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

Charles took the throne Sept. 8 following the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

King Charles III makes surprise appearance to greet people in queue for queen's coffin

King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit to greet people in the queue to see the coffin of the UK’s late Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, on Saturday afternoon, September 17. (Credit: Richard Green via Storyful)

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 