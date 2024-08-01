Expand / Collapse search
King Center launches plan to celebrate MLK and Coretta Scott King's centennial birthdays

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 11:02am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King (C) smile broadly as they stand in front of a group of cheering followers after King's conviction for his part in the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama.

ATLANTA - The King Center has unveiled an ambitious 5-year plan to commemorate the 100th birthdays of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. This plan includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art King Center, aimed at bringing pivotal moments of the modern Civil Rights Movement to life through the words and images of Dr. and Mrs. King.

As part of the celebrations, a music series is scheduled for April 2027 and January 2029. This series will feature concerts, original musical releases, and a grand Centennial Celebration Concert in Atlanta, reminiscent of the iconic "We Are the World" event.

In addition to the music series, the plan includes a variety of impactful programs and initiatives designed to honor the legacies of Dr. and Mrs. King. These initiatives aim to continue their work in promoting equality, justice, and peace.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 100th birthday will be celebrated in 2029, while Mrs. Coretta Scott King's 100th birthday will be commemorated in 2027. 