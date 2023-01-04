Atlanta’s Kenya Moore tests toughness in FOX’s 'Special Forces'

Since winning the title of Miss USA back in 1993, Kenya Moore has lived her life in the spotlight. But starting tonight, audiences will see the popular star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in a way they’ve never seen her before.

Moore is one of 16 celebrities taking part in the new FOX series "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test," which premieres with a two-hour episode tonight. Dubbed "the ultimate celebrity social experiment" by the network, the show turns the celebrities into Special Forces recruits, leading them through grueling training challenges led by real ex-Special Forces operatives.

"I wanted to prove something to myself, that I am as tough as I think I am," says Moore of agreeing to take part in the experience. "I wanted to show my daughter that I … talk the talk, but I can walk the walk."

Moore says she wasn’t previously acquainted with any of her fellow recruits — including Atlanta singer and pastor Montell Jordan, Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy, basketball star Dwight Howard, and singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears — but that the group quickly bonded.

"It was such a great mix of personalities, and it was like this beautiful family," Moore says. "The family that I never knew I needed."

"Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta. To hear more from Kenya Moore on her experience filming the show, click the video player in this article!