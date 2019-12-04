Kennesaw company donates Christmas trees to families

An Atlanta area company steps up to bring Christmas cheer to families in need.

MC Granite Countertops in Kennesaw will donate 100 Christmas trees to families who otherwise wouldn't have a tree this holiday season.

Organizers said they chose to give out artificial trees, so the recipients could enjoy the tree for years to come.

The project manager who oversaw the effort got emotional, as she explained what this means to her and to the company.

The company will also provide the ornaments and the lights for each tree.