Kemp appoints businessman to fill vacancy on Public Service Commission

article

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he appointed veteran and businessman Fitz Johnson to serve as the District 3 Commissioner on the Georgia Public Service Commission, filling the vacay left by Commissioner Chuck Eaton after he was appointed to Atlanta Judicial Circuit.

He's served on boards at the Kennesaw State University Foundation Board of Trustees, the Cumberland Counseling Center, the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees, as a Commissioner on the State Charter Schools Commission and an active member of his local Chamber of Commerce.

"Fitz Johnson's remarkable record of service to our nation, experience as a private sector business leader, and dedication to his community uniquely qualify him to serve our state on the Public Service Commission," said Governor Kemp. "With his diverse background and real-world leadership credentials, I know Fitz will work hard every day to ensure Georgia remains the top state for business and the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

Johnson is a graduate of The Citadel and holds a master’s in education from Troy University and a J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

He is a member of Cumberland Community Church. He and his wife, Suzann Wilcox, have four wonderful children and five beautiful grandchildren.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.