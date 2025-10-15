Keep America Beautiful volunteers paint murals in Atlanta

The Brief Volunteers painted murals on Atlanta walls as part of "Keep America Beautiful." The project highlights MLK corridors and aims to beautify community spaces. City plans to install 21 murals ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup.



A national beautification effort made its mark in Atlanta this week as volunteers teamed up to transform parts of the city with vibrant public art.

What we know:

During an event held Tuesday, volunteers with Keep America Beautiful and AT&T painted murals on three designated walls as part of a nationwide project to clean and brighten community spaces — especially those located near streets named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Working across the country is what Keep America Beautiful does, and we get to do projects like this in cities all over the place," one volunteer said. "It’s really inspiring to be in my hometown of Atlanta working on such a meaningful installation."

The Atlanta mural effort is part of a larger city initiative led by the Department of Cultural Affairs, which aims to install 21 murals across the city ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when Atlanta will serve as a host city.

