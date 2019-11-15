Kanye West and choir perform at Harris County Jail: 'This is a mission, not a show'

Kanye West and his choir visited the Harris County Jail on Friday.

The sheriff’s office confirms Kanye performed twice – once for female inmates and once for male inmates.

Dozens of choir members accompanied him.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez quoted Kanye, "This is a mission, not a show."

Kanye West will be at Lakewood Church on Sunday. He will speak for about 20 minutes with Joel Osteen during the Sunday morning service and will perform with his choir in the evening.

