Justin Timberlake announces FREE one-night show at Irving Plaza: How to get tickets

By Adeja Shivonne
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

Justin Timberlake announces one-night show

Justin Timberlake has announced a free, one-night show at Irving Plaza on January 31.

NEW YORK - Cry me a river! Justin Timberlake is performing in New York City.

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, Justin Timberlake announced a FREE one-night show in Irving Plaza on Jan. 31. 

The star shared the news on Instagram, writing, "NYC IRVING PLAZA 1/31."

In the photo slide, the singer shared a photo of a building with a poster for the show, a text conversation confirming that he'd be performing on his birthday, and Frank Sinatra singing New York, New York. 

Justin recently released the title of his next album, Everything I Thought It Was, and shared a clip of the single "Selfish," which comes out Thursday. 

One fan wrote: "Justin- I’ve been a member of your fan club since 2013…I live so close to NYC! I need tickets." 

The post had over 50,000 likes in just over an hour. 

Irving Plaza holds just over 1,000 people--comparatively small for an artist that usually performs in arenas as big as Madison Square Garden. 

Needless to say, the show won't be easy to get into--especially without tickets. 

Tickets are available upon request through 11:59 p.m. Friday here

Tickets are not guaranteed, and it's two per person. 

Although tickets are free, a credit card authorization hold will be applied to validate requests. 

The concert is one night only. Then it's bye bye bye.