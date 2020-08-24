'Justice will be served:' AG won't say whether Jacob Blake was armed during police-involved shooting

Nearly 24 hours after Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police seven times, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul promised a swift investigation with integrity during a news conference Monday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting sparked violent protests starting Sunday night and prompted the governor to call in the Wisconsin National Guard, with a curfew in effect for a second night.

Kaul would not answer questions Monday about the officers involved but said more information would be available in the coming days.

Jacob Blake

"Our role is to be an independent investigating agency," said Kaul, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation leading this investigation.

Outside the Kenosha County Safety Building during the press conference, tensions were high. The door to the building was broken off, and officers in riot gear were called in.

Advertisement

Tensions high as Kenosha County officials host news conference on police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"Our goal is to move swiftly with this investigation, but we are only going to the extent that is consistent with protecting the integrity of this investigation," said Kaul.

The officer-involved shooting unfolded around 5 p.m. Sunday. Kenosha police said officers were responding to a domestic incident. Blake is seen in the now-viral video opening the door of his vehicle as police had weapons drawn on him. About seven shots are fired towards Blake in the video.

Kaul did not answer questions from FOX6 News regarding whether police found a weapon on Blake, or how many officers were involved in the shooting. Neighbors said Blake was trying to stop a fight -- demanding justice.

"We asked for a thorough investigation from the Wisconsin Department of Justice," said neighbors earlier Monday. "All of you have seen the viral video, but they always tell us Black folks what our lying eye did not see."

Kenosha County officials issued an 8 p.m. curfew for Monday night.

Scene of police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

"My heart goes out to Jacob Blake's family," said Kensoha Mayor John Antaramian. "The commitment I make to everyone, the family, the officer, everyone is justice will be served. People will be held responsible for their actions, and we will know the truth."

At last check, Blake was said to be in critical condition at the hospital, and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.