Judge sentences 71-year-old Canton man to life in child sex abuse case

article

The Brief A 71-year-old Canton man received a life sentence in prison for sex crimes involving a child under 10 years old in Cherokee County. A Cherokee County jury convicted Harold William Duvall on multiple felony counts following an investigation into abuse that started decades ago. Additional victims who experienced similar abuse dating back to 1981 testified during the trial before a judge handed down the prison term.



A Canton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a Cherokee County judge sentenced him Wednesday for sexually abusing a child under 10 years old.

Cherokee County courtroom verdict

What we know:

Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced Harold William Duvall, 71, of Canton, to life in prison Wednesday. Jurors convicted Duvall on Oct. 1 of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree following a four-day trial.

The state recommended a life sentence during the hearing. Duvall's defense attorney sought 25 years in prison followed by life on probation, which is the minimum sentence allowed under Georgia law, but Judge Baker imposed the life sentence.

Woodstock police abuse investigation

The backstory:

The Woodstock Police Department launched an investigation in June 2024 after a teenage boy disclosed that Duvall forced him to engage in a sexual act at a Woodstock home when the boy was approximately 5 years old. Detectives working the case uncovered accusations of child sexual abuse dating back to 1981 involving other children related to or in close contact with Duvall.

Those additional alleged offenses took place outside Cherokee County. The other victims testified during the trial, describing patterns of abuse and statements made by Duvall that remained consistent across several decades.

Georgia prosecutors demand accountability

What they're saying:

"Harold Duvall has been molesting children for decades. This case is a reminder that delayed disclosure does not diminish the truth, and that no matter how much time has passed, we will continue to pursue justice for victims of child sexual abuse," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway emphasized that time does not protect offenders from facing justice in Cherokee County.

"The passage of time does not erase the harm and will not shield offenders from accountability in Cherokee County," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "This sentence ensures that Harold Duvall will never again have the opportunity to harm a child, and it reinforces our commitment to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our community."

Hines prosecuted the case for the Special Victims Unit with assistance from Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper of the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit. Woodstock police officers led the initial criminal investigation.

Unreleased Cherokee County case details

What we don't know:

State officials have not named the state correctional facility where Duvall will serve his life sentence.