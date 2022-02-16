Police searching for missing 64-year-old Sandy Springs man

article

Police in Sandy Spring are searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

John H. Olden hasn’t been seen since around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Sandy Springs Police Department said. His sister believes he went for a walk near his Roswell Road home during the early morning hours.

Olden is described by police as being 6-feet tall and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds. He may be wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

He does not have his identification or cell phone on him.

His family told police Olden can become confused.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____